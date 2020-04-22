Billy Joel Accused Of Using Fired Contractor's Home Designs

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- World-renowned musician Billy Joel and his spouse are accused of wrongly using copyrighted designs for their Long Island home in a case stemming from an abruptly canceled renovation contract to their property, according to a lawsuit in New York federal court. Joel and his wife, Alexis, were among those sued Wednesday by their former contractor for allegedly copying and using designs for renovations to their Oyster Bay home after Berry Hill Development Corp., which owned the plans, was fired from the project, according to Berry Hill's complaint. "The defendants continue upon the site renovations of the premises utilizing the works and...

