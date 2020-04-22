3rd Circ. Affirms Axis Owes Northrop Defense Of ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that Axis Reinsurance Co. must fund Northrop Grumman Corp.’s defense of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, finding that coverage applies because the claims in the suit are similar to those raised in an earlier ERISA action filed against Northrop during Axis’ policy period. A unanimous panel of the appeals court upheld a Delaware federal judge’s October 2018 ruling that Northrop is entitled to coverage under its 2006-2007 excess policy with Axis for its costs to defend an ERISA class action that dates to 2016. The panel agreed with U.S. District Judge Matthew...

