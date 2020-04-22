Fla. Court Told It Needn't Help With IndiGo Row Discovery

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- An Indian tribunal adjudicating a power struggle for control over low-cost airline IndiGo has indicated that it would not be helpful for a Florida federal court to order one of the airline's co-founders to turn over information for the arbitration, adding that such an order could be disruptive. The tribunal told Indian travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., its co-founder Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and other related parties in the arbitration on April 17 that it does not consider the Florida court's "assistance ... is, at least at present, likely to be of assistance in ensuring a fair, efficient...

