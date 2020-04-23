Ill. Judge Won’t Stop Trump’s Ban On Firearm Bump Stocks

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dealt another blow to efforts to block the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks, rejecting an Illinois gun owner’s effort to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from implementing the ban without grandfathering in those who already owned the devices. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle ruled Wednesday that it wasn’t very likely that a proposed class of bump stock owners would succeed in their constitutional challenge of the 2018 rule, turning away their bid to stop the U.S. Department of Justice agency from implementing it. An anonymous bump stock owner filed suit a month...

