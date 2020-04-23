Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Keurig Buyers Say Amazon Defying Antitrust MDL Subpoena

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Indirect purchasers accusing Keurig Inc. of monopolizing the market for single-serve coffee packs have filed a motion to compel Amazon.com Inc. to turn over its coffee pod sales data.

The plaintiffs, who bought Keurig's K-Cups for their own use, urged a New York federal court on Wednesday to enforce a subpoena against Amazon, which isn't a party to the suit but the buyers said sells "a material amount" of the defendant's single-serve coffee brewers and compatible portion packs.

The purchasers asserted that the retailer has inappropriately refused to produce the majority of the transactional data and "substantive documents" being sought through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!