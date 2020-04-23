Keurig Buyers Say Amazon Defying Antitrust MDL Subpoena

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Indirect purchasers accusing Keurig Inc. of monopolizing the market for single-serve coffee packs have filed a motion to compel Amazon.com Inc. to turn over its coffee pod sales data. The plaintiffs, who bought Keurig's K-Cups for their own use, urged a New York federal court on Wednesday to enforce a subpoena against Amazon, which isn't a party to the suit but the buyers said sells "a material amount" of the defendant's single-serve coffee brewers and compatible portion packs. The purchasers asserted that the retailer has inappropriately refused to produce the majority of the transactional data and "substantive documents" being sought through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS