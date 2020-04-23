Full DC Circ. Won't Revisit Axing RICO Suit Over $506M Award

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit said it won’t reconsider tossing Kazakhstan’s suit accusing a pair of Moldovan energy investors of violating racketeering law by trying to enforce an allegedly fraudulently obtained $506 million arbitral award. The circuit court denied the country’s petition for an en banc hearing Wednesday in an order that said no member of the court expressed an interest in voting on rehearing the ruling. The order leaves intact the three-judge panel’s February opinion that concluded Kazakhstan's claims that Anatolie Stati, his son Gabriel Stati and their companies had committed mail and wire fraud and money laundering fell short under...

