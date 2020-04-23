Labaton Approved To Lead Spirit AeroSystems Investor Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Thursday approved Labaton Sucharow LLP as lead counsel in three proposed investor class actions accusing Spirit AeroSystems of hiding knowledge that its biggest customer, Boeing, would halt production of the troubled 737 Max aircraft. U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan agreed to appoint Labaton Sucharow to lead the case after three investors who had initially faced off over the lead position ultimately coalesced behind the firm, while also consolidating three suits into one. Labaton Sucharow is counsel for Meitav Dash Provident Funds and Pension Ltd., one of the three investors. "The movants have stipulated that all three...

