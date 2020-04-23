Georgia Man Claims Zantac Caused His Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man sued Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a proposed class action in federal court on Thursday, alleging his use of the heartburn drug Zantac caused his stage 3 colon cancer. Robert R. Pagniello told the court Sanofi and Boehringer deliberately hid the presence of a known carcinogen in Zantac, and he unknowingly took it for five years before he was diagnosed in January 2019. In the complaint, Pagniello says he is still being treated for cancer and has incurred more than $600,000 in hospital bills for treatment. The suit comes three weeks after the Food...

