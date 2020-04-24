Firm Beats Debt Collection Suit After Novel Claim Goes Bust

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action accusing Stillman Law Office LLC of violating federal debt collection law, rejecting the novel argument that a collection letter was unlawful because it scared the recipient into thinking a lawsuit was imminent. The letter by the Woburn, Massachusetts, firm to Garden State resident Estibaly Bencosme explained that Bencosme owed $216 to a doctor and included a disclaimer that said the firm hadn't been retained to file a lawsuit, according to the opinion by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan. Bencosme had argued that the unsophisticated consumer would construe the...

