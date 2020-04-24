Banana Republic Ducks ADA Row Over Its Gift Cards

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Banana Republic did not violate a federal disability law by failing to sell gift cards with Braille for the visually impaired, a New York federal judge has ruled in a putative class action. Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act covers the relative access for all individuals of public spaces, not the types of products that may be sold within those spaces, held U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Thursday, granting Banana Republic LLC's motion to dismiss. "Banana Republic did not violate Title III by failing to stock Braille gift cards, or any other type of accessible gift card,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS