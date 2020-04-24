Greka Must Pay $100M Bill In UBS Suit Over Default

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- UBS AG has nabbed an early victory in its suit against energy holding company Greka Integrated Inc. over Greka’s failure to repay a $100 million loan after a New York federal judge found that there was no real dispute regarding the default. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton granted summary judgment to UBS on Thursday and in the same order dismissed all five of Greka’s counterclaims, including breach of the credit agreements and fraudulent inducement, for lack of specificity in the pleadings. Greka had argued that the bank’s bid for a quick win was brought improperly and that the amount it...

