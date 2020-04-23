Roger Stone Backs Public Release Of Jury Questionnaires

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Convicted Republican operative and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone threw his support behind a right-wing blogger's court action demanding the release of jurors' questionnaires in his case, bucking the jurors’ pleas that the disclosure would heighten the continued attacks they've been subject to from the president and other conservative critics. Stone, who lost his retrial bid last week and was ordered to report to prison April 30 for a 40-month prison sentence, claimed in an interview with the "Morano Whenever" podcast published Thursday that the 12-member jury pool was biased against him and suggested the public should get to see the questionnaires used to weed out jurors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS