Real Estate Rumors: JCR Capital, SL Green, PNC Bank

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A venture of private equity shop JCR Capital and investment firm Blue Ocean has purchased a Savage, Maryland, apartment complex for $24.5 million and is paying more than $5 million more to renovate the property, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for the 144-unit River Front Apartments, according to the report, which did not name the seller. Real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. is seeking to sell two New York apartment buildings and one office condo in the city, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of...

