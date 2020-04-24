Facebook’s Record $5B FTC Settlement Approved By Judge

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge approved a record-breaking $5 billion settlement between the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Facebook, slamming the social media giant’s alleged privacy practices as “unscrupulous” but deeming the settlement fair and appropriate. In addition to approving the largest penalty ever won by the FTC, the judge on Thursday ordered Facebook to implement a settlement requiring it to correct a long list of alleged abuses. Under the deal, Facebook will have to create a "more robust" privacy program with a new privacy committee and a dedicated corporate officer. “The unscrupulous way in which the United States alleges Facebook violated...

