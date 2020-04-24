Landlord Says Bankrupt Modell's Rent Due, Pandemic Or Not

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The landlord of a New York City Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. location pushed back on the retailer's bid to extend its Chapter 11 pause until May 30, saying Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't let the company off the hook for rent due before the bankruptcy resumes. In a limited objection filed in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court, Harrison Retail Associates LLC invoked a bankruptcy code provision, section 365(d)(3), limiting the extension of rent obligations to 60 days from when the insolvency petition is filed. Modell’s sought Chapter 11 relief on March 11, which means store rents are due May 10 under...

