YogaWorks Investors' Filing Tweaks Don't Save IPO Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed investor class action alleging YogaWorks Inc. hid financial problems before going public, saying that simply removing references to the company's alleged actions in 2017 in an amended complaint did not reset the one-year window investors had to bring the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney on Thursday said the investors' second attempt at the lawsuit did little more than remove references to YogaWorks' alleged wrongdoings that fall outside the statute of limitations. while attempting to recast later actions in a more prominent light. "Plaintiff contends that the [first amended complaint] cannot be dismissed...

