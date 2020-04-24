Can You Sue A Dead Person? 9th Circ. Says Obviously Not

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday resolved the unanswered, century-old question of whether a dead person can sue or be sued in the circuit, ruling that the deceased cannot be parties to litigation and although the reason is "self evident," "sometimes stating the obvious is necessary." In a section titled "Can I Sue Dead People?" in a 28-page published opinion in a quiet title lawsuit, a three-judge panel said the Ninth Circuit hasn't explicitly ruled that a dead person cannot sue, be sued or be joined to a lawsuit in the course of the court's 129-year history. "We surmise that is because...

