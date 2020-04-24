FCRA Doesn't Impose Time Rule For Disclosure, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A truck driver's “novel” argument that the Fair Credit Reporting Act was violated when his employer gave him a disclosure form at the same time as other employment documents doesn’t hold water, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, closing the book on a class suit against a vehicle transportation business. In a published ruling, a three-judge panel upheld a June 2018 order by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter awarding summary judgment to Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport over claims brought by named plaintiff Leonard Luna alleging violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act as part of its hiring process. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS