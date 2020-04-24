Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Fukushima Suit Against GE Belongs In Japan

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday backed a lower court's ruling that Japan is the right place for a suit against General Electric brought by Japanese residents who suffered property losses in the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The residents had argued that GE, which designed the doomed power plant, is "immune" from paying damages for the disaster in Japan, and therefore the Asian nation doesn't offer an alternative forum for their dispute.

But the three-judge appeals panel pointed out that Japan set up structures after the disaster to deal with claims like those brought against GE. And...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!