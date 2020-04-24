1st Circ. Says Fukushima Suit Against GE Belongs In Japan

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday backed a lower court's ruling that Japan is the right place for a suit against General Electric brought by Japanese residents who suffered property losses in the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The residents had argued that GE, which designed the doomed power plant, is "immune" from paying damages for the disaster in Japan, and therefore the Asian nation doesn't offer an alternative forum for their dispute. But the three-judge appeals panel pointed out that Japan set up structures after the disaster to deal with claims like those brought against GE. And...

