Epstein's Ex Plans Bid To Dismiss Sex Case Despite Warning

Law360, New York (April 24, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that she intends to move to dismiss claims by a Texas woman who says Maxwell and deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein subjected her to sexual battery, despite the judge's caution that such a motion is likely to fail. Counsel for Maxwell gave U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield the update in a letter after a recent hearing and proposed a briefing schedule to last through the first half of June. At that hearing, Judge Schofield cautioned Maxwell's lawyer Laura Menninger that a motion to dismiss plaintiff Annie Farmer's November damages suit likely would not...

