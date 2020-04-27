Venezuela Opposes Huntington Ingalls $129M Award Entry

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Venezuela Ministry of Defense said Monday that it would appeal to the Fifth Circuit a Mississippi federal judge’s decision to enforce a $128.9 million award to U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls and an order addressing the venue for arbitration. U.S. Judge Halil S. Ozerden had told the Venezuela Ministry of Defense on March 31 that it was time to pay a $128.9 million award to Huntington Ingalls, rejecting claims that the company failed to comply with an arbitration agreement with the ministry. On Friday, the ministry brought up issues with how the award was enforced. The ministry said in a motion...

