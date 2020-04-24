Feds Say Ex-FBI Agent Accepted Bribes From Criminal Lawyer

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A recently retired FBI agent in the Bay Area was arrested Friday and accused of accepting more than $200,000 in cash bribes and gifts from an unnamed lawyer who later cooperated with federal law enforcement in the investigation of the agent, according to a criminal complaint. According to federal prosecutors, Babak Broumand, 53, who retired last year, accepted payments from a man with ties to Armenian organized crime who became a licensed attorney in 2016. In exchange for the payments, Broumand, who spent 20 years at the FBI, provided sensitive law enforcement information to the lawyer, who was looking to evade...

