Wells Fargo Rips $1.6M Fee Bid In Disability Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo urged a California federal court on Friday not to add $1.6 million in legal fees to a jury’s $500,000 award for a former portfolio manager who was fired after returning from medical disability leave. Patricia Samson won $100,000 in compensatory damages and $400,000 in punitive damages when a jury found that the bank committed disability-based discrimination when it fired her after she returned from medical leave related to endometriosis. “The only reason this case even went to trial was because plaintiff and her counsel continually refused to settle for less than millions of dollars,” Wells Fargo said. “Now, having garnered...

