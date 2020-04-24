McDonald's Must Face Worker's Suit Alleging No-Poach Pact

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday kept alive a suit by a former McDonald's worker over alleged no-poach provisions in the fast-food giant's franchise agreements, saying the claims were laid out adequately and weren't time-barred. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso shot down McDonald's arguments that former employee Stephanie Turner couldn't show she was harmed by the chain's allegedly anti-competitive hiring pacts, meaning she wouldn't have standing to bring the suit on behalf of herself and other workers. "Plaintiff has adequately alleged standing by alleging the no-hire agreement depressed her wages," the judge said. "Whether she can prove that is a...

