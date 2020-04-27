Motorola Gets $346M Asset Freeze Against Hytera In UK

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 9:13 PM BST) -- Motorola won a $345.7 million freezing order in the U.K. against radio manufacturer Hytera to help it satisfy a U.S. trade secret theft and copyright infringement judgment, but the court refused to force the Chinese company to disclose its worldwide assets. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs granted the freezing order against Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. after finding that pretrial threats the Chinese company’s chief financial officer allegedly made about removing assets from some jurisdictions to frustrate Motorola’s enforcement of any “unacceptable” judgment showed a real risk that assets in England and Wales could be dissipated. “I have no doubt that Motorola...

