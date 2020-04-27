AT&T, Comcast Can't Force Calif. Arbitration, High Court Told

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- AT&T and Comcast can't force two separate disputes into arbiters' hands, consumers told the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of a California rule that prohibits contracts that bar customers from seeking public injunctive relief. In two separate but similar appeals to the high court, the telecom giants are targeting the so-called McGill rule, a California Supreme Court precedent that forbids companies doing business in the Golden State from using consumer contracts to stave off injunctions. Several business groups have filed amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court backing the telecoms' view that such a prohibition on injunctive relief runs afoul of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS