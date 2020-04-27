Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T, Comcast Can't Force Calif. Arbitration, High Court Told

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- AT&T and Comcast can't force two separate disputes into arbiters' hands, consumers told the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of a California rule that prohibits contracts that bar customers from seeking public injunctive relief.

In two separate but similar appeals to the high court, the telecom giants are targeting the so-called McGill rule, a California Supreme Court precedent that forbids companies doing business in the Golden State from using consumer contracts to stave off injunctions.

Several business groups have filed amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court backing the telecoms' view that such a prohibition on injunctive relief runs afoul of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!