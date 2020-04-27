Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Revives Palestinian Terrorism Liability Cases

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a pair of suits accusing the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization of supporting terrorism, telling two lower courts to reconsider the cases after recent legislation expanded jurisdiction for terrorism liability claims.

The justices granted certiorari to cases filed by the estate of Esther Klieman and by Mark Sokolow and other family members of terrorist attacks, vacated related rulings from the Second Circuit and D.C. Circuit, and sent the cases back to the circuit courts to reconsider the disputes in light of the 2019 Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act.

The bipartisan bill,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!