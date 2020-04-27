Feds Dig In On Bid For High Court To Preserve TCPA Call Ban

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government made its final pitch Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of remote oral arguments slated for next week in a fight over the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, reiterating its assertion that the statute's sweeping ban on autodialed calls doesn't raise any First Amendment concerns. The high court is set to take the unprecedented step of holding oral arguments in the case by teleconference on May 6. Both sides of the dispute — which pits the federal government against groups seeking to make automated political calls — have asked the high court to determine whether a government-backed debt...

