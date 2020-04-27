Navient Inks Deal To End Public Service Loan Relief Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. and a proposed borrower class agreed late Friday to settle an 18-month-old suit in New York federal court accusing the lender of deceiving or failing to inform potential applicants about a loan forgiveness program for public service employees. The agreement calls for Navient to adopt "meaningful practice enhancements to ensure accurate information is provided to public service borrowers" eligible for or seeking loan forgiveness, and to fund a $1.75 million education and counseling program for potential applicants, according to a memo supporting the plaintiffs' motion for preliminary approval. Navient and the borrowers agreed to the deal...

