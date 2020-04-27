Uber, Postmates Say Calif. Can't Escape AB 5 Challenge

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Uber, Postmates and gig-economy workers have asked a California federal judge to keep alive their suit alleging a state law that raises the bar for Golden State workers to be legally classified as independent contractors is unconstitutional, saying lawmakers sought to upend the gig economy by irrationally targeting app-based companies. Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and individual drivers Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez on Friday filed their opposition to the state’s motion to dismiss their amended suit seeking to invalidate Assembly Bill 5, which was signed into law in September and took effect Jan. 1. The law codified the California Supreme...

