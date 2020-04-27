Exxon Resumes Fight With Feds Over WWII Pollution Cleanup

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. told a Texas federal judge on Monday during a bench trial taking place via videoconference that the federal government should have to pay at least $24.3 million to reimburse it for cleaning up World War II-era pollution attributed to two refineries that made gasoline during the war. The bench trial before U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal started in Houston on March 2, and the parties got through nine days of testimony before the trial was halted on March 20 when court operations were hampered by the spread of the novel coronavirus. During a hearing last week where the parties...

