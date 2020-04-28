Complaint Says Understaffed Enforcers Jeopardize GDPR

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Europe's General Data Protection Regulation is at risk of becoming toothless because regulators don't have adequate resources to police tech giants and take them to court, a new complaint filed with the European Commission claims. The complaint, filed by the privacy-focused web browser Brave on Monday, says that only five of the EU's 28 national data protection authorities have more than 10 staff members who specialize in technology investigations. Almost a third of the EU’s tech specialists work for Germany's federal data protection authority or for one of its regional regulators, with other EU countries lagging far behind, the complaint shows. Half of the EU's...

