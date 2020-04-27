AkinMears Name Partner Called 'Shyster' In Unpaid Fees Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area attorney is seeking more than $2 million in unpaid returns for his investment in personal injury law firm AkinMears, run by his onetime friend Truett Akin IV, whom he now calls a "shyster" in a Texas state court suit. Ralph P. Manginello told a Harris County District Court on Saturday that AkinMears GP name partner Akin took Manginello's $100,000 investment in 2012 but hasn't held up his end of the agreement. According to the petition, Manginello was supposed to receive 25% of the attorney fees for each case he helped the firm secure. Manginello's investment was used to solicit...

