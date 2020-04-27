La. Contractor Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Flood Deductible Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana-based general contractor on Monday urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its suit seeking to put two insurers on the hook for about $2.7 million in flood damage at a New Orleans hotel, saying a lower court improperly held that the contractor’s claim didn’t exceed its deductible. In an opening appellate brief, McDonnel Group LLC argued that U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry glossed over critical terms in its “builder’s risk” policies with Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and AIG unit Lexington Insurance Co. when he ruled that the applicable deductible for flood damage is just over $3.4 million, not...

