Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

La. Contractor Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Flood Deductible Case

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana-based general contractor on Monday urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its suit seeking to put two insurers on the hook for about $2.7 million in flood damage at a New Orleans hotel, saying a lower court improperly held that the contractor’s claim didn’t exceed its deductible.

In an opening appellate brief, McDonnel Group LLC argued that U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry glossed over critical terms in its “builder’s risk” policies with Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and AIG unit Lexington Insurance Co. when he ruled that the applicable deductible for flood damage is just over $3.4 million, not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!