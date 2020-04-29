Pillsbury Adds DLA, Reed Smith Attys To Restructuring Team

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has hired a pair of restructuring attorneys from DLA Piper and Reed Smith LLP to support the firm's insolvency and restructuring practice expansion on the West Coast. Partner Joshua Morse joined Pillsbury's San Francisco office from DLA Piper on April 20 and senior counsel Jonathan Doolittle joined the office from Reed Smith on Monday. The pair have been temporarily working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both attorneys said they were attracted by Pillsbury's commitment to growing its insolvency and restructuring team, its extensive client base in California and the firm's collaborative approach across all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS