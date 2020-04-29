Garvey Schubert Doled Out 'Warmed-Over' Args In Ethics Spat

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras refused Garvey Schubert Barer's request to block the testimony of a legal ethics expert on behalf of a former client suing the firm for malpractice. In refusing the law firm's motion to nix the testimony of George W. Conk, the D.C. federal judge said Monday that Garvey Schubert had served up "little more than a warmed-over version" of already rejected arguments that the judge had misunderstood the firm's position. Judge Contreras said he wouldn't be blocking testimony of the legal ethics expert any more than he already had and delivered biting words about the bid for...

