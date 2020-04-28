Loma Negra Defeats Investor Suit Over $1B IPO Disclosures

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Monday that investors in Loma Negra Corp. have fallen short in alleging the Argentine cement maker misled them about its connection to a corruption scandal and alleged anti-competitive practices prior to its $1 billion initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton granted a full dismissal of a putative securities class action claiming Loma Negra’s IPO documents downplayed the scandal engulfing its majority owner while concealing alleged anti-competitive behavior by the company and a slowdown in the Argentine government’s investment in the construction industry. Judge Stanton was succinct in his rejection of the allegations...

