5th Circ. Backs Noncompete Despite Forfeited Stock Units

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas real estate broker’s participation in a stock compensation program that gave her knowledge of her former employer’s proprietary information is still bound to a noncompete agreement even though she forfeited the company stock, the Fifth Circuit ruled. The three-member panel said Monday a lower court properly granted a preliminary injunction preventing sales manager Seita Jongebloed from starting to work for another real estate company because her noncompete agreement with Realogy Holdings Corp., which was attached to a grant of restrictive stock units, is likely enforceable under Texas Law. Jongebloed argued that the noncompete agreement was not enforceable because restrictions on her ability...

