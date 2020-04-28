Trucking Group Slams Calif.'s Dismissal Bid In AB 5 Fight

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A trucking group urged a federal judge Monday to keep alive its suit alleging a California law that raises the bar for workers to be legally classified as independent contractors upends motor carrier operations in the construction industry and flies in the face of federal law. The Western States Trucking Association filed its opposition to the state’s motion to dismiss its suit challenging certain provisions of Assembly Bill 5, which was signed into law in September and took effect Jan. 1. The law codified the California Supreme Court’s April 2018 decision in Dynamex Operations West Inc. v. The Superior Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS