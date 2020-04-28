Apple Inks $18M Deal In IPhone Facetime Failure Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has reached an $18 million settlement to end a class action alleging it pushed through an update that disabled Facetime on older model iPhones as a way to save on the costs of running the program. Named plaintiffs Christina Grace and Ken Potter asked the Northern District of California on Monday to grant preliminary approval to the deal, which they say will get cash payments to more than 90% of class members. Apple has the email addresses of more than 90% of the settlement class members and physical addresses for others, and will be able to send payments electronically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS