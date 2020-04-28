Clearview Wants Biometric Privacy Suits Out Of Ill.

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Facial recognition technology company Clearview AI urged an Illinois federal court Monday to stay litigation over its controversial searchable face database until jurisdictional questions are resolved, suggesting that both Chicago and New York lawyers are angling to be appointed lead plaintiffs' counsel. Clearview contends the lawsuits filed in Illinois — which allege the company violated the state's landmark biometric privacy law by extracting without permission Illinois residents' personal data from photos posted on social media websites — should be transferred to the Southern District of New York, where four similar putative class actions are already pending. “By the end of March,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS