ACLU Asks 9th Circ. To Unseal Facebook Encryption Ruling

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The ACLU and the Washington Post urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to unseal a judge's opinion denying the federal government access to Facebook's encrypted Messenger app in order to spy on suspected gang members, arguing that unsealing the ruling wouldn't jeopardize future investigations. During a videoconference hearing, Jennifer Stisa Granick of the American Civil Liberties Union told a three-judge panel that U.S. District Judge Lawrence O'Neill made multiple errors in concluding that his ruling in the U.S. Department of Justice's contempt case against Facebook Inc. should remain under seal. Granick said Judge O'Neill's opinion in Facebook's favor is particularly important,...

