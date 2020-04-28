Biotech Exec's Capitalization Quarrel Panned In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (April 28, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared unmoved Tuesday by an incarcerated Massachusetts biotech executive's contention that his jury was improperly deprived of legal instructions on the term "capitalization," with the judges saying the term appears factual, not legal, in nature. Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr., Rosemary S. Pooler and Gerard E. Lynch cast doubt on defendant Patrick Muraca's argument that Manhattan U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams dropped the ball when she declined to instruct the jury on any legal meaning associated with the common financial concept. "Why isn't [capitalization] just purely a question of fact?" Judge Walker said, referring to trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS