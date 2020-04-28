AECOM Kept $1.9B Deal Because Of War, Whistleblower Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower urged a New York federal judge to revive a lawsuit against military contractor AECOM, saying the U.S. Army's decision to extend the company's $1.9 billion contract despite fraud reports did not undermine his claims since it was necessary to maintain the military's presence in Afghanistan. The former AECOM finance supervisor told U.S. District Court Judge Louis L. Stanton that he wrongly tossed the False Claims Act suit by focusing on the Army’s decision to continue paying AECOM for its work in Afghanistan, instead of exploring alternative motives behind AECOM’s contract extension. “The government’s decision to withhold funding and/or terminate the …...

