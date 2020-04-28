8th Circ. Won’t Revise Fee Award In Fatal Toyota Crash Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed an attorney fee distribution plan in a suit over a defect in a Toyota vehicle that led to a deadly crash, finding that the district court was correct to cut one firm’s award in half because it didn’t do as much work as the other two. The panel affirmed a decision that split the contingency fee in a pair of suits resulting from the crash between Padden Law Firm PLLC, Markovits Stock & DeMarco and the Law Office of Kenneth R. White PC, who represented a man injured in the crash and the mother of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS