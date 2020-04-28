NY Judge Dismisses Nabriva Investors' FDA Approval Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday threw out a putative class action against Nabriva Therapeutics, ending allegations that the biopharmaceutical company misrepresented its prospects of getting federal approval for a new drug. In his April 28 decision and order, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero dismissed the case, although he gave Nabriva's investors 20 days to show cause for the matter not to be dismissed with prejudice. In dismissing the case, Judge Marrero agreed with Nabriva and its executives' assessment that the suit cited inactionable language and failed to show how the Ireland-based biopharma company's allegedly misleading statements were made intentionally or...

