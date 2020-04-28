Commerzbank's RMBS Trustee Suit Against US Bank Pared

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge took a knife on Tuesday to a Commerzbank lawsuit over U.S. Bank’s stewardship of an array of pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securitization trusts, cutting through dueling submissions whose length he compared to “Gone with the Wind.” Commerzbank AG has been seeking to hold U.S. Bank NA liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in alleged losses on dozens of certificates issued by RMBS trusts it oversaw as trustee, but U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III narrowed the case to claims arising from just a fraction of those certificates in a 44-page summary judgment opinion. In that...

