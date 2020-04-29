T-Mobile, Wichita Drop Fight Over Building New Cell Tower

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and the city of Wichita have voluntarily agreed to end their dispute in Kansas federal court over the city's refusal to grant an application to erect a new wireless facility to shore up coverage there. In a stipulation for dismissal announced Tuesday, the parties informed the district court that T-Mobile is dropping its claim that the city violated the federal Communications Act for twice blocking the telecom's efforts to build a new wireless facility in Wichita. The district court terminated the case later that day. However, the agreement doesn't mean T-Mobile will never seek to install a wireless facility in Wichita...

