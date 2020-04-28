Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nigeria Queues Up Criminal Proceedings Over $10B Award

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Nigeria intends to prosecute allegedly corrupt individuals who helped a British Virgin Islands engineering firm secure a multibillion-dollar government contract that later resulted in a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against the country, and it's asking a New York court to help it track down relevant information.

The country asked the court in a petition filed in March for permission to subpoena 10 New York banks for information it says could help it to prosecute Nigerian government officials who allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes and kickback payments from Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. in order to secure...

