Tegna Shareholder Slams Pre-Proxy Vote 'Smear Campaign'

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The largest shareholder in broadcaster Tegna Inc. on Tuesday slammed a strategic consultancy for peddling misleading insider trading claims against an executive vying for a board seat, an alleged "smear campaign" that came just days before a hotly contested shareholder vote. Hedge fund Standard General told a New York federal court that Tusk Strategies mischaracterized a lawsuit against the fund firm's leader, Soo Kim, as an insider trading case in emails to reporters at major media outlets. The move was a "desperate" ploy to scuttle Standard General's upcoming bid for four board seats at a Thursday proxy vote, according to the...

